You Can Dress Just Like A Bachelorette! Rachel Lindsay Is Donating Her Wardrobe For Charity

It seems like the world can not get enough of Rachel Lindsay, and honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Now, all you fans can actually not only dress like Rachel, but wear the same exact outfits she wore on her season of The Bachelor, with Nick Viall.

Big Rach has partnered with thredUp in order to sell her old wardrobe (“hello closure and new chapter!” she says on Insta), and the best part…ALL of the proceeds will be donated directly to the ACLU!

You can check out Rachel’s closet HERE!

Via D Magazine