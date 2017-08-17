Cell Phone Falls 1,000 Feet From An Airplane And Is Recording The Entire Time! (Video)

August 17, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: 1000 feet, Airplane, cell phone, Fall, galaxy s5, recording, video, Youtube
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ever wondered what it would look like to fall 1,000 feet from an airplane and survive?

Blake Henderson and his nephew Robert Ryan were in a plane as Henderson stood recording another nearby plane.  He either dropped it, or somehow the force of the wind pushed the phone out of his grip, and it tumbled all the way down 1,000 feet to the ground.

Somehow…miracualously, the Galaxy S5 SURVIVED the fall, and kept recording its descent the ENTIRE time!

A couple of friendly strangers happened upon the device, and eventually the phone made its way back to its owner!

Via The Verge

