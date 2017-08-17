Ed Sheeran Joins Shawn Mendes For a Duet of ’Mercy’ in Brooklyn

Shawn Mendes took fans by surprise when his pal Ed Sheeran joined him on stage during his sold-out Barclays Center concert in Brooklyn on Wednesday, August 16.

The 19-year-old singer was belting out his hit “Mercy” toward the end of his set when the “Shape of You” singer, 26, walked on stage with his acoustic guitar to a roar of screams.

Sheeran jammed out alongside the Toronto native as they harmonized on the rest of the track.

The “Stitches” singer has been a fan of Sheeran’s for years now, in particular the way he connects to people through his songwriting.

“Ed Sheeran takes personal experiences and makes people want to listen and want to know,” Mendes told Notion magazine in 2016. “He finds the words to describe things in the best way he can. … It’s easy for artists to write about relatable topics but it’s hard for them to write about themselves and make people love them.”

-source via usweekly.com