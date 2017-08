The St. Louis Police Department has a serial criminal on their hands, and his crimes against society are arguably just as bad as his crimes against fashion.

They are calling him the “jorts bandit,” and he is wanted for his string of robberies of Walgreens convience stores.

This guy wears jorts and robs Walgreens stores. Contact us or the fashion police if you can identify. pic.twitter.com/mZgxVp4knh — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 9, 2017

The jorts-wearing bandit is back. His disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends. Call us if you can ID. pic.twitter.com/jMtugNac37 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 14, 2017

If you have any information, please first inform the St. Louis police, and then if you have time, notify the fashion police!

Via Fox 2 Now