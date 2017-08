Shawn Mendes was in the middle of his hit “Mercy” at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre when he brought out a special guest.

Ed Sheeran suddenly appeared on stage to an absolute insane crowd, and the pair performed the rest of the song as a duet.

Check out their full performance below!

As Sheeran walked off stage, he told the crowd, “That was just as crazy for me as it was for you guys,” and he really means it. Almost four years to the day, Mendes tweeted:

To ever meet ed sheeran would honestly be the best, hes 100% the person i look upto for music — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 26, 2013

Via Newshub