Van Runs Into Crowd In Barcelona Killing 13 People

Filed Under: AMP 103.7, barcelona, Breaking, Car, murder, Spain, Terrorism
Photo THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens are injured and thirteen are dead after a van drove through crowds in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area. Reports say the car sped through the pedestrian area hitting multiple people.

Local law enforcement are treating this incident as a terrorist attack. Many are claiming that certain people were intentionally targeted. The assailant fled on foot but officials have begun a country wide man hunt.

This was not the first time a vehicle has been used to injure large crowds in Europe.

Via BBC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live