Wisconsin Man Casually Drives Himself To Hospital With A Nail In His Chest

August 17, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Accident, AMP 103.7, Hospital, nail gun
Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Doug Bergeson was doing some casual work on his home when he somehow managed to shoot himself square in the chest with a nail gun. Apparently the gun misfired, causing the spike to ricochet off a nearby wall and impale Bergeson.

Here’s where the story gets really interesting… The nail to the chest didn’t seem to phase Doug, he just casually got in his car and drove down to the hospital. Doug, who is obviously too cool for school only had this to say about his injury. “I thought it just nicked me. I looked down. I felt OK.”

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live