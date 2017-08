A few days ago, Ariana Grande posted a video on her Instagram where she’s singing snippets of the amazing Spice Girls song all the way back from 1996, “Say You’ll Be There.”

forever m00d #forgotthebridge #imissagoodharmonicasolo A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

Shortly after, she tweeted some of the lyrics to the song, and her fans started freaking out. They absolutely lost it thinking Grande was tweeting some lyrics for potential new songs.

I'm…….. giving you evvvvvverything — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

alll that joooooooy can bring, this i swear — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

IS THAT TEA? R U SPILLING TEA RN? — Here For Ariana ♡ (@ArianaaaILYSM) August 15, 2017

OMG IS THIS A LYRIC OF AG4??? — ♡ (@gamesyoupIay) August 15, 2017

Ariana finally had to step in and settle everyone down.

omg they're spice girls lyrics not A4 tea am i old — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

Old?

Via People