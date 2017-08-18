Bed and Breakfast in Scotland Has Its Chickens Wear Little Safety Vests

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Safety first!

A bed and breakfast in Perthshire, Scotland, has given their hens safety vests to wear while crossing the road. Apparently a few of them like wandering about town. Owner of the Glenshieling House BnB Louise Lennox, posted a video of her chickens crossing the road in their new bright florescent vest. According to STV NEWS, the bed and breakfast has 14 hens that occasionally wander off the property. Lennox hopes the vests will cause drivers to slow down as they see the chickens in the street. Check out the video below.

