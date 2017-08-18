P!NK Shares The Ultimate Mom Selfie…Pumping Breast Milk

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Roughly eight months ago, P!NK gave birth to an adorable baby boy. Like a lot of moms, somehow she’s managing motherhood and work like a boss!

In the midst of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, she’s also been tirelessly working on the music video for “What About Us.” Now, when you’re a mom who also happens to be breastfeeding, this is what happens…a real life moment. It’s just P!NK trying to get her pump on.

And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Mom life at it’s finest. Not to mention, she ain’t got time for that single pump! Love it!

By the way, here’s your first look at her new video.

I’ll be ready. Are you ready? #WhatAboutUs video premiere now on @Vevo ✊ Link in my bio

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

We love it!

