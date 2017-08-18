Six Flags Over Texas Pulls All Non-American Flags

Six Flags Over Texas has pulled down all their non-American flags and has changed all of the flags on display to American Flags.

The Confederate States flag, the Spanish flag, the Mexican flag, the French flag, and the Texas flag have all been taken down and replaced by the American flag.

Six Flags over Texas released a statement on their decision Friday:

“At Six Flags Over Texas, we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.”

You can read more at CBS DFW right HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis
Who Took Home An Emmy

Listen Live