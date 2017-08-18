This Heavy Metal Version Of “Despacito” Is The Only Thing You Need To Listen To This Weekend

Leo Moracchioli is a Norwegian musician and mastermind behind Frog Leap Studios who is known for covering popular songs with a heavy metal twist.

Morracchioli’s latest creation is a complete transformation for arguably the most popular song of the summer, “Despacito,” and it’s AWESOME!

And rather than write out they lyrics in their native language, Moracchioli, a non-Spanish speaker, wrote the lyrics out phonetically, so if you’ve never learned the words because you can’t read Spanish, you have no excuse anymore, Bieber!

My phonetically lyric sheet for The Despacito cover haha. I approached this the same way as I did with Gangnam style, so much easier to just write down what I hear instead of trying to read a language I dont know. Maybe I'll try to invent a new language haha. #lyricswithnomeaning #despacito #metalcover #frogleapstudios A post shared by Leo Moracchioli (@frogleapstudios) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Via Billboard