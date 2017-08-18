This Heavy Metal Version Of “Despacito” Is The Only Thing You Need To Listen To This Weekend

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Leo Moracchioli is a Norwegian musician and mastermind behind Frog Leap Studios who is known for covering popular songs with a heavy metal twist.

Morracchioli’s latest creation is a complete transformation for arguably the most popular song of the summer, “Despacito,” and it’s AWESOME!

And rather than write out they lyrics in their native language, Moracchioli, a non-Spanish speaker, wrote the lyrics out phonetically, so if you’ve never learned the words because you can’t read Spanish, you have no excuse anymore, Bieber!

