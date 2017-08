You may have seen Sonny Landham with the famous Austrian actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator, well, according to TMZ, he passed away at the age of 76.

He died at a Kentucky hospital due to heart failure.

He was known for helping Schwarzenegger in Predator and also took on the role in the movie 48 Hours and countless of other movies and television shows in the 80s and 90s.

#RIPSonnyLandham

-Marco A. Salinas