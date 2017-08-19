Big Ben Of London Won’t Ding Again Until 2021

The famous and iconic landmark of London, Big Ben, will be getting some TLC since the national historic landmark desperately needs repairing. That being said, officials in London says they will silence clock tower until 2021.

According to NBC News, Brits were mentioning that they were furious about silencing the clock tower, but Parliament says they needed because it can damage the hearing of the workers.

The 158-year-old clock tower had it’s last major repair 30 years ago. The project is costing them roughly $37 million and officials say, Big Ben will chime again in 2021, once the repairs are complete.

So if you want to go travel to London anytime soon, you won’t be hearing the chime until 2021. You have plenty of time to save money by then!

-Marco A. Salinas