This K-9 dug up more than his bone.

Good boy Kenyon! The 18-month-old golden retriever is just your average untrained family dog who just happen to sniff out some drugs in the back yard. Kenyon brought his family what they thought was a time capsule, after the family opened it they immediately called the police. The capsule itself contained $85,000 worth of black tar heroin. The sheriff’s office gave Kenyon a K9 citation ribbon and made him an honorary narcotics K-9 for life.