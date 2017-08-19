Lost Engagement Ring Turns Up 13 Years Later Wrapped Around A Carrot

We have a feeling this story will somehow end up at Grand Prairie’s Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

84-year-old Mary Grams was devastated when she lost her engagement ring back in 2004. She even went out and replaced it with a smaller ring: so her husband wouldn’t be upset that she lost it.

It turns out she lost it while pulling weeds at her farm in Alberta, Canada: and it recently turned up 13 years later wrapped around a carrot (check out Mary and the tricked-out carrot below)! Mary’s daughter Colleen Daley made the discovery.

Sadly, Mary’s husband passed away five years ago: and wasn’t able to enjoy the find.

The coolest part of the story, though: the ring still fits!

This isn’t the first time this has happened: a wedding ring lost for three years appeared around a carrot last November.

Lucky carrot: Alberta woman finds mother-in-law's lost ring on a carrot in garden https://t.co/ufGD46kxot pic.twitter.com/246Jxy9DJ1 — 660 NEWS Calgary (@660NEWS) August 16, 2017

Mary, 84, says she didn't know if they were kidding or not, but when her granddaughter brought the carrot over – she knew: "It's mine!" #yeg pic.twitter.com/Ft7IMUeSMR — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Source: Fox News

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.