New Study Reveals Regular Alcohol Drinkers Have Lower Risk Of Diabetes

By Mike Hatch
If you got a little too tipsy last night, maybe there’s still something good to come out of it!

A new study claims that people who frequently drink a little to moderate amounts of alcohol are less likely to develop diabetes: over people who don’t drink at all.

The study was done with 70,000 Danish people (41,847 women and 28,704 men)…so we’re not talking about a small sample here!

Here were some of the highlights of the study:

  • Results were tracked over the course of five years.
  • Those who participated in the study were less likely to develop diabetes if they drank 3-4 days a week.
  • Men who drank 14 drinks a week had the lowest risk of diabetes.
  • Women who drank 9 drinks per week had the lowest risk of diabetes.
  • Oddly enough, people who didn’t drink at all seemed to have a higher risk of developing diabetes!
  • Even heavy drinkers (28 drinks/week women; 40 drinks/week men) had a lower risk of diabetes.
  • For men and women, wine had the lowest risk of diabetes.
  • For men, beer was associated with a lower risk of diabetes (spirits didn’t seem to matter either way).
  • For women, the risk of diabetes increased if they drank more than seven or more spirits a week.

Please remember not to look at these results as a reason to drink like crazy to become healthy.  That’s just silly!

To read some really specific details about the study, click here.  Cheers!

Source: Business Insider

Listen Live