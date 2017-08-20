Britney Spears Shuts Down Rumors By Singing LIVE!

According to E! Online, rumors were going around saying that Britney Spears lip-syncs during her concerts, though she did shut them down while singing a cover from Bonnie Raitt’s Something to Talk About.

Fans were definitely impressed when she sang this song during a live performance in Las Vegas. Fans were yelling, crying and were just excited to hear her sing with some pretty amazing vocal cords.

Fans took to Twitter, giving her very much positive feedback and wanting more of her voice in her music.

Check out the video and tell me what you think! She can definitely sing!

Marco A. Salinas