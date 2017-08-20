Comedian Legend Jerry Lewis Passes Away

The famous comedian and legend, Jerry Lewis has passed away at the age of 91, TMZ confirms.

Sources say Lewis died in his Las Vegas home, peacefully from natural causes. He was famous for acting with Dean Martin in the 1950s. He starred in multiple films such as “The Nutty Professor” and “Damn Yankees”.

He was known for hosting the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon which is held during the Labor Day weekend and for 24 hours straight.

He had multiple health issues from having open-heart surgery, prostate cancer, a heart attack in 2006 and a couple others.

To read more about Lewis and his career, click here.

The legend will dearly be missed!

Marco A. Salinas