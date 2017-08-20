Confederate Monuments In Dallas Taken Down By December

According to WFAA, Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway says that all the Confederate monuments will be taken down by December.

The question is…. Where will they go?

“That’s the next problem. Where do they go?.” Caraway says. “What do you do. That is not something that we the city council should make the decision on. We have to hear from the people and have input.”

A few councilmen wanted to take them down immediately, but they can’t rush things through. They need a game plan to find a place for the monuments. Another topic they have been discussing is changing some Dallas school’s names since some of them are named after Confederate soldiers.

What do you think about the events that are occurring today. Let me know in the comments!

-Marco A. Salinas