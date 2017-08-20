[PHOTOS] Amy Schumer Surprise Appearance On Judge Judy

Twitter has been going crazy after an episode aired by Judge Judy. Amy Schumer appeared on the show, but not as a defendant or anything, just an audience member watching the trial.
According to BuzzFeed, Schumer and her sister watched the trial because they love Judge Judy. Though the judge didn’t say anything or mentioned that she was present in the court room.
Fans took to Twitter, posting photos of the comedian and even on her Instagram, she posted confirming that she was present.
Needless to say, her and her sister had tons of fun watching the trial!
-Marco A. Salinas