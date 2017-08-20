[PHOTOS] Amy Schumer Surprise Appearance On Judge Judy

Twitter has been going crazy after an episode aired by Judge Judy. Amy Schumer appeared on the show, but not as a defendant or anything, just an audience member watching the trial.

According to BuzzFeed, Schumer and her sister watched the trial because they love Judge Judy. Though the judge didn’t say anything or mentioned that she was present in the court room.

My mom just sent me photos she took of Amy Schumer on an episode of Judge Judy and my mom could not be more confused. pic.twitter.com/anc3pWIk0f — Mara (@mars_baars) August 17, 2017

Fans took to Twitter, posting photos of the comedian and even on her Instagram, she posted confirming that she was present.

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Needless to say, her and her sister had tons of fun watching the trial!

No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

-Marco A. Salinas