Body Builder Unknowingly Flexes In A Convenient Store Mirror That’s Concealing A Camera

Filed Under: Body Builder, Flexes, funny
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ever catch yourself checking out your look in a mirror?

That’s the story of Irish bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu – who headed out about a week ago to pick up a few things at a neighborhood convenience store. Spotting one of those big mirrors up in the corner, Blessing began to check out his incredible physique – complete with an impromptu gun show.

What Awodibu forgot is that behind those mirrors there is usually a security camera, which thankfully did not disappoint.

Awodibu has been a good sport about it, sharing the video on his own Facebook page to the delight of thousands.

I mean, if you worked that hard to look this good, wouldn’t you?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live