Harry Styles Gets His Own BBC Special

By Annie Reuter

Harry Styles is the latest artist to get his own hour-long special on the BBC. During the prime-time program, the former One Direction member will perform songs from his self-titled debut album and talk about how he evolved from boy-band superstar to solo artist.

Related: Harry Styles Gets Wish Granted by Stevie Nicks

The special will be taped in Manchester on August 30 and will air in November. The event will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, reports NME,

“Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he’ll be sharing with us, I can’t wait for this show,” Grimshaw said in a statement.

Styles’ BBC feature follows Adele’s 2015 BBC special where she performed, took part in comedy sketches and sat down for an interview. Styles will kick off his headlining tour in the UK later this year.