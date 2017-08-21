Kesha’s Rainbow Debuts at No.1: Inside Her Journey to Release the Album on Her Own Terms

Not only did Kesha come back with a vengeance when it came to releasing her third studio album Rainbow, she did it with massive success—and all on her own terms.

Rainbow was released Aug. 11, 2017 and debuted at the No.1 spot on the charts, selling 116,000 units throughout the week ending Aug. 17, 2017 according to Billboard.

The singer took to Twitter to share her appreciation for the news, writing, “Many days my music was simply a coping tool – anyone has the power to turn emotion into art SO MUCH LOVE.”

But Rainbow tells a story that’s much bigger than album sales, which is why its success has been applauded by so many musicians and fans alike.

“I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I’ve overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I’ve found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace,” Kesha said in an essay for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter last month.

She concluded, “I am so happy and grateful to begin sharing all the music I have been writing with the world. I’ve written a record that reveals my vulnerabilities, and I have found strength in that. In the past, I’ve always felt like I was trying to prove something, trying to be someone I thought people wanted me to be, but on this record, I’m just telling the truth about my life. This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it’s my gift to you. I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me.”

-source via eonline.com