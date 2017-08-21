Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her And Tyga’s Split, “There Was No Crazy Fight”

Kylie Jenner is finally opening up for the first time about her split with Tyga earlier this year. The 20 year old reality star revealed that ending her relationship with Tyga in April was not due to any specific thing that happened in their relationship. She stated in her lastest episode on Life of Kylie on E!, “There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond.” She continued by saying, “There was no crazy fight, we just decided…well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

Shortly after the breakup, Jenner made headlines when she crossed paths with him at Coachella. Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, explained, “Breaking up with someone, it’s like you go to being so close with someone, them being your everything, to seeing them and acting like you don’t know each other. It’s hard to be normal.”

Jenner later stated in the article with People that, “The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet… I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

