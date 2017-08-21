Missed Today’s Eclipse? Another Will Pass Through Dallas In 2074

(Photo by JAXA/NASA/Hinode via Getty Images)

Bummed our that you missed the eclipse this year? Not to worry there will be a total eclipse coming through DFW in 2024.

According to Time And Date the next eclipse in DFW will happen on April 8th, 2024 at 1:42 pm, so mark your calendars now.

And unlike this year which only saw a 75.5% coverage of the Sun, 2024 we will see a total eclipse of the Sun!

The 2024 eclipse will also not travel coast to coast like this year’s eclipse. However you will be able to see it in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illionois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont, and Maine.

So mark you calendars now!

