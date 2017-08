After putting in a lot of hard work, Nebraska coach Mike Riley decided his boys needed a break and treated them to quite the surprise!  Check out the video below!

TMW your coach hooks you and your teammates up with Kendrick Lamar tickets (via @HuskerFBNation) pic.twitter.com/XUqXFQ9QA8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 18, 2017

-source via barstoolsports.com