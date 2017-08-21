No Eclipse Glasses? Make A Pinhole Projector With A Cereal Box!

Bad news! If you waited until the very last minute to get your glasses for the solar eclipse, most stores are probably sold out.

However there is some good news! We’ll teach you how to make a pinhole projector with an old cereal box. And it’s super easy.

Trace a piece of paper to fit the bottom of the box. Tape the paper inside the box and seal the top. Cut rectangular holes on the top right and left corners of the box. Cut a piece of aluminum foil and cover the left hole. Tape it in place. Poke a pinhole in the center of the foil. With the sun behind you, look into the right hole.

That’s it! You’ll be able to see the projection of the eclipse on the paper taped to the bottom of the box. Awesome!