VH1 Orders a 3rd Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Get ready for more queens.

Variety Confirms that a third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is officially on its way along with the the 10th season of “Drag Race.” Executive producer and host RuPaul says “The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle, All Stars’ represent the best of the breasts, legs, and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!” All Stars will arrive on VH1 in early 2018.