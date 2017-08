Need to go to Walmart but too busy?

Earlier this year, Walmart began working with Uber for delivery service in the Phoenix and Tampa, FL.

Today, Walmart announced it will expand it’s delivery service with Uber into the Dallas and Orlando, FL area, according to CBS 11.

This is a competitive move for Walmart as it continues battling for on-line shoppers with Amazon.com, which is in the process of purchasing Whole Foods Market.