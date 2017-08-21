What Are The Most Popular Brands Mentioned In Pop Music Today?

Musicians and artists have always been willing to give shout outs to their favorite cars or brands. They’re either trying to secure free giveaways from those brands, or prove they have the most excellent taste, and we don’t really see the harm.

Taste have definitely changed over the past few decades, so what are the most popular brands among pop stars today?

Kim Bhasin and Lance Lambert of Bloomberg looked at the Top 20 song from May 2014 to May 2017, and analyzed each and every song searching for specific brand mentions. The brands that received the most shout outs in the most popular songs of the last three years are:

Rolls Royce-11

Ferrari-9

Hennessy-7

Porsche-7

Chevrolet-6

Lamborghini-6

Bentley-5

Cadillac-5

Jordans-5

Mercedes Benz-5

Rolex-5

Xanax-5

Of the 280 songs that were analyzed, 212 individual brands were analyzed, with cars (obviously) and fashion accounting for the majority of the mentions.

Via BroBible