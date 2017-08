Annabelle: Creation is no doubt the frontrunner for the scariest movie of 2017, and quite possibly the decade.

If you need any convincing, we bring you this news from Brazil.  A woman had just attended a latenight showing of the film, and shortly after made her way outside the theater and proceeded to beat herself, punch herself in the head, and shout and scream while her friends tried to calm her down.

She was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.

