Bride And Groom Arrested Just After Wedding After Fight Breaks Out At Downtown Bar

A couple in Edmonton just celebrated their new marriage with the bride being hauled off to jail after a fight broke out inside a downtown Edmonton bar.

Nine members of the wedding party made their way into the bar around 10pm, where eyewitnesses described the scene as something out of Wild Wild West. Luckily for us, those witnesses captured the entire sequence of events up to the police arriving at the bar, and hauling the bride off for a night in the clink.

your wedding is trash pic.twitter.com/C1hAZKwrys — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

Just saw a brawl involving a bride. I documented the behind the scenes but check @Section_O. This is pure garbage. pic.twitter.com/YE8afCgrDN — Ryan (@IAmByks) August 20, 2017

Police have now showed up to take the bride & groom away 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jRrBiDByI5 — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

Bride is in cuffs pic.twitter.com/SwOlQkv4Aw — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

Groom just got cut loose, Bride is spending the night in the clank #Wedding pic.twitter.com/UFLGBOhyDq — Section O™ (@Section_O) August 20, 2017

What exactly spurned the altercation isn’t exactly known at the moment, but witnesses believe a member of the wedding party made physical contact with the member of the wait staff, and proceeded to punch out a window, which would absolutely do it.

One of the witnesses, Ryan Bychkowski, said, “I’ve seen the odd scrap but never one where there’s a girl in a wedding dress bouncing around. I’m just glad nobody got really hurt. But it was pretty funny.”

Via CBC