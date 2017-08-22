Chance the Rapper Teases New Music

Chance the Rapper wants fans to know that new music is in the works.

Today (August 22), the Chicago rapper posted a clip to Instagram showing him happily dancing around to a funk-influenced groove, complete with vocoder vocals and part of a verse from the unreleased track.

Chance the Rapper is still riding high on 2016 release, Coloring Book, the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy (it took the Best Rap Album award earlier this year).

