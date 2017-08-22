Dallas Cowboys Unveil New Ring Of Honor Walk At The Star

The Star in Frisco got a bit of a upgrade on Monday. Your Dallas Cowboys unveiled the brand new Ring of Honor walkway which features several legends.
The Ring of Honor consists of 21 members…Bob Lilly, Don Meredith, Don Perkins, Chuck Howley, Mel Renfro, Roger Staubach, Lee Roy Jordan, Tom Landry, Tony Dorsett, Randy White, Bob Hayes, Tex Schramm, Cliff Harris, Rayfield Wright, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Drew Pearson, Charles Haley, Larry Allen and Darren Woodson. The Cowboys unveiled a hand-painted memorial as part of the events.
Jerry Jones said…
“For our fans to be able to come here at The Star, in this particular case today to be involved in the preparation of this team for the ’17 season and at the same time reflect back on what these players and Coach Landry meant, Tex Schramm meant, is not only unique but it is a part of what football is about…It’s always about tradition. We’ve got the greatest tradition that anybody could have, and it will be reflected and enjoyed here at the Star.”