Demi Lovato Celebrates Birthday With Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Looks like exes can be friends after all. Demi Lovato rang in her 25th birthday on Sunday, August 20 with some close friends and family, including ex Wilmer Valderrama. The singer was joined by the That ’70s Show star, 37, for a night out at Dave & Buster’s in NYC. Lovato shared a group photo to with her Instagram Story the following day where she’s seen rocking a crown on her head while putting an arm around the actor.

The singer also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on her birthday celebration.

Can't sleep.. still on a birthday high!! I love you all so much. Thank you for an incredible birthday!!! #25 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 21, 2017

Lovato and Valderrama split in June 2016 after six years of dating. In a statement, the two mentioned staying friends. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

Nice to know exes can still be friends!