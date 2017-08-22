Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Spend A Late Romantic Night At Disneyland

Like most of us, power couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just wanted to spend a relaxing evening at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The couple, just after attending a showing of Robert Pattinson’s film Good Time in Hollywood, they made their way to Anaheim for a late-night visit to Disneyland. They succeeded in large crowds by arriving at 8:30, and enjoyed a VIP Tour, and partook in a few rides, including the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

SELENA GOMEZ x THE WEEKND AT DISNEYLAND pic.twitter.com/d8bi2aTeCH — DESIRE (@desiredotink) August 22, 2017

Reportedly, the couple were not terribly hounded by fans or paparazzi seeking pictures of the couple, which is perfectly fine for The Weeknd, who likes to keep his private life just that, private.

Via E!