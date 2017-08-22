‘Stranger Things’ Will Get a Third Season, But Don’t Expect More Than Four

While we’re waiting with bated breath for Season 2 of Stranger Things to finally arrive on Netflix this fall, The Duffer Brothers are already giving us clues as to how much more of the spooky series we’ll be able to binge-watch in the future. The good news? Stranger Things Season 3 is on. The bad? The sibling team behind one of 2016’s buzziest hits told Vulture that fans shouldn’t hold out for many more seasons of Upside Down adventures.

The masterminds behind the hit show, Matt and Ross Duffer, seem determined to not jump the shark. Or in their case, the Demogorgon.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” revealed Ross Duffer. His brother explained, “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.” Ross added, “They’re going to have to get the f*ck out of this town! It’s ridiculous!”

The Duffer Bros didn’t only discuss the fate of the Stranger Things run; they also talked about how they approached the second season. Ross said, “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.’ If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.”

-source via elitedaily.com