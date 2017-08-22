Sundance Square in Fort Worth to Be Powered Entirely by Renewable Energy

Looks like Fort Worth is moving in a greener direction. Sundance Square, a 35-block mixed-use development in downtown Fort Worth, has just announced it will be extending its relationship with Green Mountain Energy. The green company will provide 100 percent of its renewable wind energy to the area.

Vice president and general manager of Green Mountain Energy, Mike Parsons, has released a statement detailing the extended partnership, “Green Mountain Energy is excited to continue our partnership with Sundance Square as we celebrate 20 years of providing homes and businesses with the choice of clean electricity. Sundance Square is the perfect showcase for the impact a business can have when they choose renewable energy, and we hope others in the region are inspired by them to protect our environment.”

With this extended partnership, Sundance Square is estimated to avoid approximately 8.4 billion pounds of carbon dioxide through 2023.

To better give an idea of how this equates to other energy usages, that’s about the same as:

— planting more than 7 million trees,

— taking 6.4 million cars off the road for a year or

— 53.8 million households turning off their lights for a year.

The partnership has been extended for the next seven years. Another release further address the decision made by Sundance Square, “Through this commitment, Sundance Square advances its leadership position in using renewable energy and increasing awareness of the choice of cleaner electricity. Sundance Square remains Texas’ largest green power purchaser in the real estate industry.”

Way to go green!