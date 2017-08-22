Sybil And Luckey Podcast: Episode 3- 08.22.17

Sybil Summers and Alex Luckey are part of Fast in the Morning on AMP 103.7. Sybil is a 14-year-old boy dressed as a 30-something woman. She loves dogs and reality TV. Luckey can count to 100 blindfolded and was TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 32 B.C.

Podcast number three is in the books. We finally decided on a name. We’re calling this here show “Leftovers” because a lot of the topics we get into are left over from that morning’s radio show. Today we discussed what we would buy if we won the Powerball jackpot, whether or not we agree with school spankings, and our top five favorite feelings. We also talked about people eating placentas.

To hear our last podcast, click here

This was our third show so we still have some room for improvement. We’d love to hear your feedback. Want more of something? Have suggestions? Got an idea for a bit? Wanna see Luckey’s scrum? Let us know.

Sybil and Luckey are on Fast In The Morning 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Luckey on Twitter or Instagram.