The Texas Rangers Wear Texas Flag Themed Suits As An Intimidation Tactic

Win or lose, we still love our Texas Rangers. Especially when the team busts out their Texas flag themed sports coats.

It’s as if someone sewed the Texas flag right onto each and every player. Perhaps it was a intimidation tactic? Whatever the reason, these jackets are simply aaaaaaaaaaaaa-mazing!

Watch out Cali, Texans are coming. 🔥🔥 A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

So you think the team looks good? Just wait for it…Adrian Beltre! Yep, he’s all in for Texas! Complete with a belt buckle, Cowboy hat, and bolo tie!!!

Swag never sleeps. 🐐 A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

We can’t handle it! Ha! Let’s go Rangers! Get that wildcard spot!