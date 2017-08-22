This Goat Sounds Like An Old Crotchety Man

Goats are just one of God’s most majestic creatures. We’ve seen everything from baby goats wearing pajamas to goats that scream like humans to fainting goats to goat yoga!

So what’s next for the goat world? Ladies and gents, we give you old man goat.

Now it doesn’t just sound like any old man goat either. More like an old crotchety smoker goat. You know that guy…he may be that one neighbor you avoid like the plague. He might be that old guy, hacking up a lung in the corner of the doctor’s office. The only difference is this guy is a goat.

Enjoy!

