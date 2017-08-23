“Cash Me Ousside” Girl Dropped A New Rap Single

Just what we needed! More from Danielle Bregoli, the “Cash Me Ousside” girl.

In case you’ve been missing your favorite Dr. Phil guest, she’s back and with a brand new single. That’s right, she’s now a rapper. She even has her very first single “These Heauxs,” which is her fancy spelling for “hoes.”

Not only that, but she’s got herself a real rap name. Surprisingly, it’s not “Cash me Ousside” or “How Bout Dat.” She’s taking things in a different direction with “Bhad Bhabie.” We think she’s trying to say bad Barbie??? Or Bobby? Or Baby? It’s very unclear.

Anyway, TMZ managed to snag a clip of her new rhymes. “These Heauxs” goes a little something like this…

“Water, water drippin’, come take a peek … you in a trailer ho, bitch you can’t compete.”

Sounds riveting right? You can hear the entire clip from TMZ HERE.

Could this be her album cover?

 

