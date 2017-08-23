Central Market Purchases Land In Oak Cliff, To Open New Location In Bishop Arts

Central Market has its eyes on the Bishop Arts District.

The grocery store has purchased property in Oak Cliff, at the northeast corner of West Davis Street and North Beckley Avenue for a potential new location. Mabrie Jackson, director of public affairs for Central Market/H-E-B in Dallas said the purchase was made, “in anticipation of our future expansion needs. We are evaluating our options for this evolving and unique location.”

The Dallas-based Central Market is a division of San Antonio-based H-E-B. Although H-E-B has dozens of stores around the perimeter of Dallas, they have not cracked the DFW Market. Although the chai has not specified what exactly the new plot of land is intended for, but this land is reportedly definitely for a new Central Market.

Via Dallas News