Fitness Model Eight Months Pregnant With Second Child Still Has Six-Pack Abs

Sarah Stage is a mother and fitness model determined to maintain a strict exercise regimen all while pregnant with her second child.  Not only is she pregnant, she is nearing the brink of giving birth at 31 weeks, and she looks incredible!

Most commentors were left in disbelief, with some writing “Your almost gonna give birth and there’s nothing on your stomach,” and another “You’re not pregnant, this isn’t normal.”

But if her baby is healthy and happy (just as his or her older brother appears to be), we say keep doin’ you, Sarah.  She looks great!

