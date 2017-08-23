Mark Wahlberg Is Forbe’s Highest Paid Actor, Earning $68 Million Last Year

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Last week, Forbe’s released their list of the highest paid actresses, with Emma Stone topping the list earning $28 million this past year.

The magazine has just released their list of the top earning actors, and Mark Wahlberg leads the pack earning a staggering $68 million between June 2016 and June 2017.  Last year’s top earner, Dwayne Johnson, fell to second place on the list, earning $65 million.

The top paid actors were all stars of gigantic bid-budget action movies, so it seems no surprise they significantly outearned their female counterparts, but is there still something to say about a Hollywood wage gap?

Via LA Times

