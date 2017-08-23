New M&M Flavor is the Perfect Halloween Candy

Now there’s another new flavor of M&M’s coming out this year.

Not only will there be a pumpkin pie flavored M&M, but also a cookies and cream flavor. The New M&M is the perfect Halloween candy. The New flavor is called Cookies and Screeem  and feature a dark chocolate speckled shell with a white chocolate center. The new candy been spotted at Target by junk food reviewer JunkBanter. Does this new flavor sound better than White Pumpkin Pie?

