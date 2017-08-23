Quavo Wants to Rewrite National Anthem

By Robyn Collins

There is a fan petition going around to get Quavo, of rap trio Migos, to add a verse to the United States national anthem. Over 7,000 people have backed the unexpected initiative.

When asked about the possibility of laying pen to paper in a patriotic gesture, the rapper told TMZ, “There’s a lot going behind the national anthem. I would love to do it, but I wanna do, like, a 2017 national anthem for both people and all races. Something that’s representing now. Something that’s representing the modern day national anthem.”

As for why he would have been chosen as the voice for the people, the artist quipped, “I’m the Huncho. When you’re the Hunch you the boss. You gotta know how to stand on whatever the people want you to do. Huncho for President, you dig?”

