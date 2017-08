Let’s play is this a picture of the eclipse or Rocket the raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy?

In the event you aren’t over the eclipse already, we have one more pic you need to see. Special thanks to Reddit user ShamuSalamme, who noticed something unique about his eclipse photo. It looks like a raccoon! And not just any raccoon, a one-eyed raccoon. The actual eclipse is the eye.

Ok, this wins cutest eclipse pic of 2017!