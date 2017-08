If this first clip from Season 2 of “This Is Us” is any indication, the show won’t slow down on bringing the waterworks.

NBC shared a new sneak peek on Wednesday, highlighting a conversation between Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) about adoption. Apparently, Beth (Susan Kelechi) isn’t 100% on board with adopting a child after her husband brought it up on the season finale.

Check out the video below!

It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

-source via toofab.com